Cold Case Remains Unsolved as Detective Search for Clues

On June 22, 2016, David Fann went for an afternoon walk at Lake Stephens but he never came back.

According to the Raleigh County's Sheriffs Department, David Fann was stabbed to death. There was not much evidence left behind and no witnesses.

"I've been back to Lake Stephens probably two, three dozen times, I've looked in obvious places, on the trail to make sure we didn't miss anything, I've walked down and even actually got into the water so not only are we working on new stuff about every other week I take the case out and start all over again." Detective Brian Stump, said.

The case remains unsolved and his family is searching for answers. A detective of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is on the case. He said in the past few weeks they have been receiving tips, and is still working towards closing the case. There's really no telling how long this will take.

"There's no set standard on time frame, I believe it will get solved, if it's going to be during my career, or next week that we do not know." Stump said.

If you have a tip that may help close this case Raleigh County Sheriffs Department asks to report it to them or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $10,000 to the person who has enough evidence that can lead them to an arrest.