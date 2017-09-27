Attorney: Rick Pitino ‘Effectively Fired’ From Louisville After Federal Investigation

Rick Pitino’s attorney says that Louisville has put the basketball coach on administrative leave, but has “effectively fired” Pitino amid a federal bribery investigation.
It's really difficult to explain how BIG of a night it's going to be in Fayetteville this Friday. The undefeated Oak Hill Red Devils (4-0) travel north to battle the also undefeated Fayetteville Pirates (4-0) on Friday September 22nd at 7:30 at Fletcher Arritt Stadium. As if two undefeated rivals wasn't enough, the game is also Homecoming Night for Fayetteville High School.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
