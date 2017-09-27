Wellspring of Greenbrier County Holds Annual Fall Blowout

Wellspring of Greenbrier County held its yearly Fall Blowout in Rupert. This is the twelfth year they have held this event. Wellspring is a non-profit organization that helps low income families.



They gave away household items for free to anyone in Greenbrier County that is in need.



"We get a lot of things donated to us to give to people, we don't sell anything, and we serve the low income community we serve homeless people, we serve people who are working poor and have low incomes and have families who need things," said Scarlette Kellerman, Founder and Co-Director of Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc.

September 28th is the last day of the fall blowout, it will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.