DEP Collects Tires in Rainelle

The Department of Environmental Protection collected tires from the community in Rainelle. They were collecting tires at the Rainelle U.S. Army Reserve Center.



They hold this event every year to take spare tires that people may not be using. The DEP took over this program in 2005 from the Division of Highways. It is important for them to hold this event in efforts to help the environment.



"We collect roughly 200,000 tires throughout the state in a years time and they are all disposed of in a tire field, there's a couple in the state that we use," said Sam Stalnaker, West Virginia DEP Project Coordinator.

Their next stop will be in Barbour County on Saturday, September 30th.