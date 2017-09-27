Meadow River Fitness Hosts Suicide Awareness Event

On Saturday Meadow River Fitness in Rainelle will be hosting a weightlifting event for suicide awareness. This is the First Annual Suicide Prevention Push Pull.



"Suicide prevention is something I really think needs to be addressed. We're seeing it more between celebrities and younger kids, it seems every someone younger and younger is being affected by this," said Tanner Hutseneiller, Owner and Manager of Meadow River Gym.



A Rainelle resident who lost a friend to suicide decided to get involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and helped put this event together. Anyone who is interested in lifting is encouraged to attend to raise awareness for this cause.

"February 11th, 2013 I lost my best friend Christopher Seelinger to suicide and ever since then I've been an advocate with ASFP," said Haley Redd.



This event will be on Saturday, September 30th at 10 a.m. and weigh-ins start at 8:30 a.m. It is $25 to lift and $5 to watch. All of the money will go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

For more information you can go to the Meadow River Fitness Facebook Page. If you can not make it you can donate to this link .