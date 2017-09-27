All Clear Given After Gas Leak In Princeton

It's back to business as usual in Princeton after a gas leak forced customers to evacuate Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Kroger shopping plaza.

Princeton fire department says shoppers and several other businesses were forced to leave stores in the area while they worked to stop the leak.

"The gas was shooting up in the air there was two workers that were actually on the building doing roof repair and we had to use our tower truck to get them to safety, Firefighter Mark Thomasaon said.



He added that the leak was caused by construction crews digging for a water line.