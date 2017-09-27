Investigators: Safety stop off in West Virginia miner death - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

LATEST: Investigators release details in Boone County fatal mine accident

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State investigators say the emergency stop on a mining machine wasn't functioning when a 32-year-old miner was killed at a southern West Virginia mine in June.

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training reports the incident at Rockwell Mining LLC's Gateway Eagle Mine fatally injured Rodney S. Osborne of Artie, West Virginia, as he worked alone.

He was repositioning a continuous miner, a machine with a rotating steel drum used to extract coal.

The state office concludes the emergency stop override was engaged, based on information downloaded from the safety system.  Investigators say Osborne was standing in a restricted zone alongside the cutter head, which pinned him against an underground pillar.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.