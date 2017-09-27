Car crashes into Bypass Pharmacy on Harper Road

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to a call of a car that crashed into a building on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. It happened at around 2:45 p.m. at the Bypass Pharmacy on Harper Road in Beckley.

According to first responders, the driver of the car was taken to Raleigh General Hospital. There is no word on that persons name or condition at this time. Law enforcement officers said no one else was hurt in the accident.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. It is still under investigation at this time.