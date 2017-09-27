6-Week Advanced Building Class to Start October 10 at NRCTC

New River Community and Technical College is offering an advanced building class at the Advanced Technology Center, Ghent, starting October 10, 2017. The six-week class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

The advanced building class will each students to build a storage building, including floor and wall systems, trusses, roof and siding installation, set doors and windows.

The cost is $250, and pre-registration for the course is required by October 6, 2017.

New River CTC's Workforce Education Division provides employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at (304) 793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at (304) 883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from The Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville), and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).