Amedisys to Host Caregiver Support Fair October 13

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of the nation's leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, announced today that its local agency in Ronceverte, West Virginia will host a Caregiver Support Fair from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the WVSOM Conference Center.

More than 55 resource exhibitors from across southern West Virginia and Virginia will attend and offer a variety of services and information including a flu shot clinic, free blood pressure screenings, blood sugar checks, diabetes risk assessments and much more. Free classes will also be offered on understanding and caring for Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients, the basics of hearing loss and treatment, and how to qualify for and receive home healthcare services.

"Being a home health provider, we see caregivers every day in need of services beyond what we offer as part of our regular services to patients," stated Jenny Weikle, RN and Director of the Amedisys Home Health care center in Ronceverte. "This event is our way of helping the community identify and gain access to the multitude of programs and services out there for our patients' caregivers."

The event is free of charge and open to anyone seeking information on beneficial services and resources for caregivers. No registration is required to attend. For a full list of vendors and other information on the event, visit http://www.amedisys.com/caregiver-support-fair/. Vendors interested in exhibiting at the event can contact Amedisys Home Health at (304) 645-7474.