First Medical Marijuana Seminar in WV To Take Place in Morgantown

To celebrate the official launch of the medical cannabis industry in West Virginia, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Society (WVMCS) in partnership with US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development and the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society (PAMCS) will host an information seminar about the new West Virginia law on September 30, 2017 at Marriott Waterfront Hotel at 9 a.m.

The event will be the first informational marijuana industry seminar in West Virginia and is open to the public. Tickets are available online and by phone, and the public is invited to take part in the seminar and learn about this new legal industry. The event will comprise of a 3.5 hour course in medical cannabis and the surrounding industries, followed by breakout sessions focusing on caregivers and physicians, as well as ancillary businesses that will support the cannabis industry in West Virginia. The event will conclude with an expert panel that will discuss the issues faces as medical cannabis rolls out throughout the state.

In April, West Virginia's governor signed a comprehensive medical marijuana bill into law allowing the state to begin forming the infrastructure of this new industry. This new law opens the doors for a variety of business opportunities in WV which will be presented in the September 30th seminar. The seminar will be led by Michael Patterson, CEO of US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development who is a healthcare industry veteran well-versed in national and state government regulation and healthcare systems. Patterson has worked with groups in several states as they have adopted their new laws about medical marijuana including Colorado, Pennsylvania, Florida and Hawaii.

The seminar will take place at the renowned The Waterfront Place, overlooking the majestic Monongahela River. Known for its refined elegance, signature service and abundant amenities, The Waterfront Place by Marriott is a one-of-a-kind destination and the perfect location to launch the industry in West Virginia.

WVMCS is the newest sister chapter of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society (PAMCS). For more than two years, PAMCS has been fostering a model medical cannabis industry in Pennsylvania through education and leadership. Originally at the forefront of the legalization effort, the focus is now on building relationships and implementing exemplary standards, extraordinary products, and ethical practices in states throughout the country.

A limited number of tickets are still available to the public. Visit http://www.events.pamcs.org or call (321) 848-0479.