WV OMEGA Appoints Daniel Hall Director of Government Affairs & Membership Development Coordinator

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA), the trade association which represents the state's convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers, has appointed Daniel Hall Director of Government Affairs & Membership Development Coordinator, representatives announced.

"Daniel's legislative experience, knowledge of our issues and passion for the industries OMEGA represents make him the perfect choice to lead both our government affairs program and membership development initiative," said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA.

Nelson said in addition to OMEGA, Hall will manage the government affairs and membership development programs for the West Virginia Trucking Association, West Virginia Wholesalers Association and the Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia; all of which are managed by OMEGA.

Hall, a native of West Virginia, served two terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates before OMEGA, Hall worked as a State Liaison for the National Rifle Association of America.