Man arrested after stealing box truck, leading police on chase

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Lewisburg man is sitting behind bars after he allegedly stole a box truck and led Beckley Police Officers on a chase.

Bryan Scott Bittinger is charged with grand larceny, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, and driving without a license.

According to the criminal complaint, a delivery was being made at the Advanced Auto Parts on Robert C. Byrd Drive when Bittinger allegedly jumped inside the box truck and drove off.

While Beckley Police were on scene investigating, an officer saw Bittinger drive by in the stolen truck. Police said Bittinger led police on a chase and ran a stop light. Police said he eventually pulled over and started apologizing as police were putting him in handcuffs.

Police said Bittinger's license was revoked because he failed to pay 13 citations.