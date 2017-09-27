Deputies: Man arrested after pornographic pictures of children found on phone

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Beckley man is in jail after deputies said they found more than 50 pictures of nude children on his cell phone.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 43-year-old Dustin Jamison Williams Tuesday.

The criminal complaint said earlier this month, a family member found the "disturbing" images on Williams phone and reported them.

A search warrant was issued and in the phone deputies said they found images of nude children between the ages of 6-years-old and early teenage years.

Williams is charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and prohibiting child erotica. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.