New gas station, truck stop coming to Ghent

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A new gas station and truck stop will soon be coming to Ghent.

Officials tell 59News a Go Mart is in the process of being built just off the Ghent exit. Go Mart's General Manager, Paul Gaughan, said right now crews are preparing the land for construction to begin. He said it's unlikely for construction to start this year due to the winter months ahead but hopes to start construction by early next year. Once construction starts, the Go Mart should be complete within 3 to 4 months.

Gaughan said right now they are still working on the design but confirms the Go Mart will include a truck stop and diesel lanes.

No opening date has been set at this time. Go Mart is a West Virginia based company.

Keep clicking WeAreWVProud.com for the latest information.