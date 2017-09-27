New $73 million synthetic fuel plant planned for Greenbrier Coun - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New $73 million synthetic fuel plant planned for Greenbrier County

By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
SAM BLACK CHURCH (WVNS)- A new West Virginia company is looking at Greenbrier County to build a new $73 million synthetic fuel plant. 

Orion Strategies, the communications firm representing PPD WV One, confirmed the company purchased land in the county near the Sam Black Church area. Chris Hall, director of governmental affairs and business operations for Orion Strategies, said PPD WV One will provide 60 full time jobs, and 160 construction jobs. 

The plant is still in the early stages, but officials say construction should start late 2017 or early 2018.

