RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS)- Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on I-77 early Wednesday morning.

The tractor-trailer caught fire on I-77 heading South near mm 30- just before the Ghent toll booth.

Both lanes of the Interstate were shut down as crews worked to put the fire out. One lane has since re-opened. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Crews ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

