Federal funds to improve West Virginia outdoor facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Nearly $780,000 in federal funding has been awarded for improvements to outdoor facilities in five West Virginia counties.



U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday from the Department of the Interior's Land and Water Conservation Fund for facilities in Berkeley, Marshall, Summers, Tucker and Wayne counties.



The awards include $400,000 for a swimming pool restoration project at Benwood City Park; nearly $185,000 water and electricity hookup for 32 sites at an existing campground at Pipestem State Park; $100,000 toward construction of a parking lot next to a splash pad and for restroom fixture upgrades at Mill Race Park in Parsons; $60,000 for group picnic shelters at two parks in Berkeley County; and $33,000 to restore tennis courts at the Dreamland Pool Complex in Kenova.

