Raleigh County Board of Education Decides on New Board Member

The Raleigh County Board of Education has made their decision on who will be their new board member.

Marie Hamrick has been appointed to the Board of Education. Hamrick spent 40 years in the education system, where she retired as a counselor. Over the summer, President Cindy Jafary stepped down from her position. Board member Larry Ford then took over as President, which left a vacant seat. Ford says he thinks the board made the right decision in choosing Hamrick to fill the spot. 

"I think she'll be a tremendous asset she's a really hard worker and I think she'll continue to work hard on behalf of the school system," said Ford.

 Six people applied for the vacant position. The Board went into a special session to make their decision.

