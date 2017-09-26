Vietnam Veteran Finally Receives High School Diploma

It was a very special night at the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting as a Vietnam Veteran has finally received his high school diploma. On September 26th Edward James Collins was recognized as a high school graduate.

In a time of war thousands of men and women leave home to fight for our country. Some leave before they even finish high school, and when they return home, never receive a diploma. But, that wasn't the case for Edward James Collins. After hard work and determination he finally became a high school graduate. Collins says he is so happy to finally achieve this accomplishment

"You know after all that I've been through and places I've been and people I've come in contact with. It's a blessing really to get it," said Collins.

Collins served in the U.S Army in Vietnam for three years before obtaining honorable discharge. Collins was awarded a National Defense Service Model He has a bit of advice to those who may think it's to late to go back and get your diploma.

"I would say if you have something in your heart to do, a goal that you wanna reach, everyday is a new day," said Collins.

The Board of Education and Superintendent David Price say they are thrilled to be able to give Collins his diploma.

"It's an honor to be able to provide Mr. Collins his diploma, he served our country," said Price.

Collins would have graduated from Stratton High School in 1961. Although he is now retired he says he isn't quite finished achieving his dreams.