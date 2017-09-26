City of Huntington awarded $2 Million for new Drug Programs

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Huntington has two new programs to help with the city's drug problem. The Turn Around Program and a Quick Response Team just secured nearly $2 million in grant federal funding to help with the cause, and Steve Williams, the Mayor of Huntington, said it's the community that really helped them complete this task.

"Business, certainly law enforcement, all the first-responders , everybody, was taking ownership for this. So, we have been working on securing grants. It's amazing, when you look at all the different groups," Williams said.

The Quick Response Team received the bulk of the grant money totaling in more than $1.4 million, while the Turn Around Program received over $650,000. Huntington resident, Desiree Besemer, said that this could be the start of something good for the city.

"I think it's amazing. It's a strong, great community, so I think something like this is going to make a big difference to the area," Besemer said.

With West Virginia having multiple addiction remedies for the state as a whole, people hope these new programs can only add to the cleaning up of the drug problems. The Quick Response Team is supposed to be notified within 72 hours of an overdose to help victims, and the Turn Around Program creates access to mental health and addiction treatment services for each released offender following their discharge date.

