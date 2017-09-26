ACE Adventure Resort Prepares Haunted House

With October right around the corner one local resort is gearing up for some fall fun. ACE Adventures Resort is preparing for Nightmare In the Gorge.

This year they will have two different haunted houses set up for people to go in and get a good scare. They have 40 actors set to dress up in some of the scariest Halloween costumes.

Organizers expressed this year is going to be bigger than ever before. "This year we're bringing it all inside, so if it rains it's not going to affect us. It allows us to bring some bigger props in and more props. We're also building a maze that you can get lost in with those 40 creepy characters," the Special Events Coordinator, Chris Colin said.

For those of you looking to get in on the horror, tickets are on sale right now. You can purchase them ahead of time by visiting, https://aceraft.com/event/nightmare-in-the-gorge/

The haunted house will be open Friday and Saturday nights starting October 13th.