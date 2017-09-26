Coal Country Candy Store Caters To Special Needs

A new candy store aimed at catering to those with special needs is serving up some delicious desserts for people living in Mercer County.



It's called Coal Country Kandies and it's located on Mercer Street in Princeton.

"We have cupcakes with homemade icing everything is made from scratch you know we don't purchase anything we make it in the kitchen we have cupcakes with peanut butter icing, buttercream icing all sorts of icing we have Whippie pies," Owner, Lisa Bearmann said. She started her sweet business by making her popular coal candy.

"Our business is manufacturing, we are going to be manufacturing candies, we do the West Virginia Coal Candy and I'm actually adding new candies to my product," she said. The Coal Candy has been such a big hit that it's currently being sold all throughout the mountain state including travel centers and local grocery stores like Grants Supermarket and Kroger. It's also being sold out of state in Tennessee and California.

The sweet shop on the corner is also a safe haven for those with special needs. Lisa's son Tyler, suffers from Cerebral Palsy

but he has proved doctors wrong after they said he would be bed ridden for the rest of life. After graduation this will be his first job, working alongside mom and helping run the business. Lisa says she plans on hiring others like him who have similar challenges.

"Because Special Needs kids are sometimes just totally left out in so many things it's hard for them to actually go in do a job and have someone to work with them that has the experience to work with children with special needs," she said.



The store is open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

