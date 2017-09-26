Parents Speak Out About Bullying in Fayette County Schools

With the fall season here and school in session, this time of the year isn't easy on everyone. Parents say their children don't want to go to school because of repeated bullying.

"Bullies just have a full effect and he's a completely different child," one Fayette County mother, Mary said. Mary said her 5th grade son loved to go to school, but bullies changed that. "He was pushed around, knocked into buildings, knocked into buses."

Mary said that's only the start of it. She explained the physical abuse has now turned into mental abuse and the boy who once loved to learn and make new friends at school, despises even going. "To see him hesitate and kick and scream and throw fits not wanting to go to school is heartbreaking."

The mother of five children expressed it's not just inside the walls of schools where she sees her son struggle, the effects of bullying follow him home. "He has come home on days and he has taken strings from window blinds and he has wrapped them around his neck because he says no one likes him."

What's even scarier is her child isn't alone. One Fayette County father explained his daughter is in pain from all the bullying. "She went to school and they were bullying her so bad that she told her friend that she was going to take her life," a Fayette County father, Mike said.

Now these parents are standing up saying something needs to be done.

West Virginia law requires county school boards to develop and adopt a policy prohibiting harassment, intimidation or bullying on school property or at school-sponsored events.

59 News reached out to the Fayette County superintendent about the claims these parents are making. The superintendent said he is investigating these situations.

These parents say, they want answers now. "We know this is happening, we know this is going on and something needs to be done to stop it," Mary said. "We need to bring awareness to it and show these kids that are being bullied that they aren't alone," Mike added.