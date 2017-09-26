Rainelle Police search for shoplifting suspects

Officers with the the Rainelle Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down two suspects in a shoplifting investigation. A man and a woman went into the Park Center Sporting Goods store on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Investigators said the man took items from the store and stuffed them in his pants. The woman was apparently standing around while he took the items.

There is no word on what was taken, or how much the stolen items were worth. Anyone with information on the crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Rainelle Police Department at 304-438-7772 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.