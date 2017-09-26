Shortage of Nurses in West Virginia

According to medical professionals at the University of Charleston there is a shortage of nurses in the state of West Virginia. One local trade school is working to solve the problem and has been at it more than 60 years.

The Academy of Careers and Technology in Raleigh County celebrated their 60 years of their practical nursing program. It's the oldest practical nursing program in the state of West Virginia. They also acknowledged that there are more than 1500 licensed practical nurses in the area. Principal of ACT Charles Pack says they're trying to combat this issue.

"Well the practicing nursing program here at ACT is very successful and we are hoping to put out as many practical nurses for the local needs and hospitals and clinics, and we are very successful are students typically pass their licensing board on their very first try almost 100% of the time." Charles Pack, said.

Every fall semester they take in a new class of nursing students.Their motive is to encourage more people to get involved so they can produce more nurses in West Virginia.

