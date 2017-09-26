New Commercial Drivers Class To Come To New River Community Tech - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Commercial Drivers Class To Come To New River Community Technical College

By Taylor Neuman, Reporter
A new class is being offered at New River Community Technical College

The Commercial Drivers Class will begin October 9 at the Advanced Technology Center located in Ghent. This is the first time this class has openings, so they are encouraging those to sign up. It's a six week course that give you 180 hours of hands on experience and training. CDL Instructors say they have nearly a 100% job placement rate with students who complete this program. 

"I think people should get involved because this is a great way to make money it's a great career and it gives a lot of people a great opportunity to see the world and do things that others can't." CDL student, Dylan Mckinney, said.

For more information about registering for this class you can contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-93-6101

