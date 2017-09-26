Greenbrier County Schools Take Field Trip To Okes Family Farm

The Okes Family Farm in Raleigh County was a field trip destination today for two Greenbrier county schools.



Smoot and Crichton Elementary came out to enjoy different fall festivities. They got tractor trailer rides to the pumpkin patch and picked out their very own pumpkin. Students also painted their pumpkins to keep and take home to their parents. Owner, Jennifer Okes told us it's a great, hands-on experience for the children.

"I think it gives a lot of them the opportunity to get outside. They actually get to go out to the pumpkin patch and pick a pumpkin and honestly, anymore, how many people grow a garden for the kids to even know what a pumpkin plant would look like? So, I think it gives them some real experience."

They will continue to host different schools for field trips and are open on Saturdays and Sundays to the public.

