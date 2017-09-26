Grants Supermarket honors first responders

Grants Supermarket provided free lunches for all first responders on Tuesday, September 26th. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., local fire fighters, law enforcement, EMT personnel, paramedics, and 911 operators could pick up a bagged lunch at all Grants locations.

Grants Store Manager, Seth Thompson, said this was a way for the store to show their appreciation for all of the brave men and women who work to keep the community safe.

"We just want to say thank because you guys do so much for the community and we're really happy to give back in some way," Thompson said.

Grants employees also wore red, white, and blue throughout the month of September to show their support for first responders.