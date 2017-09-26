REACTION: Beckley Company Expands to Statewide Production - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

REACTION: Beckley Company Expands to Statewide Production

One local produce company has strengthened its West Virginia production area while keeping their interests in the Mountain State.

In August 2017, the Crook Brothers of Beckley acquired Corey Brothers of Charleston in order to strengthen its produce delivering services.  Like their slogan, they say they are delighted to create and maintain fresh relationships while keeping business local.

"We're really fortunate for them to be a part of our organization," said Crook Brothers co-owner Kenneth Crook. "I think that we can both share and mutually benefit from each other's knowledge of the business."

Corey Brothers will operate as a standalone Crook Brothers subsidiary and continue business as usual in Charleston under this new management.

