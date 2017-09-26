Beckley Company Expands Business to Statewide Status

One local company has expanded its business beyond the southern West Virginia area while keeping their interests in the Mountain State.

The Crook Brothers of Beckley acquired Corey Brothers of Charleston in August 2017 to expand its produce delivering services to the rest of the Mountain State. They said this move will "consolidate produce strength and growth in West Virginia and beyond while keeping sales and customer focus strong."

Corey Brothers will operate as a standalone Crook Brothers subsidiary and continue business as usual in Charleston under this new management. We will have more from the Beckley company later this week on 59 News.