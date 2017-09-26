Autumnfest comes to Princeton

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th Annual Autumnfest on Saturday, September 30th. Mercer Street will be filled with over 120 vendors and attractions, including apple butter making, a mobile zip line, and a dog show.

PMCCC Executive Assistant, Kieth Circle, said there will be something for everyone at the event, especially the food.

"All kinds of different food, not just hamburgers and hot dogs, some really exotic foods will be here too. As well as food that is fit for autumn, like autumn snacks, caramel apples," Circle explained.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. on Mercer Street in Downtown Princeton. People will also get the chance to enjoy live music, decorate pumpkins, and even participate in pie eating contest.

This year's newest attraction is a tug-of-war contest. The PMCCC is looking for teams of up to six people to compete for a $500 cash prize. Those who would like to compete can call (304)-487-1502 or email pmccc@frontiernet.net to sign up. The entry fee is $100 per team.