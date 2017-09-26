All Treats, No Tricks at Upcoming Pumpkin Festival

If you're looking early for some fall fun for your family, one religious organization in Beckley has the festival for you.

Beckley's Burlington United Methodist Family Services will be hosting their 12th annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival the weekend of Saturday, October 7th, 2017. Aside from the usual games, hay rides, face paintings - there will be a quilt show and numerous contests for best pie, seed spitting, and pumpkin carving. It is an event that is just too perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

"I don't think that a lot of parents and children spend enough quality time together," said Mark Allen, vice president of Burlington United Methodist Family Services. "It's events like this that is so crucial for the family environment."

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served all weekend long. Parking will also be available at Appalachian Electric Power and Cranberry Grade School with a shuttle service provided as well.