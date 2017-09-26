Beckley Church to Host Annual Blessing of the Animals - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Church to Host Annual Blessing of the Animals

BECKLEY, W.Va. -

A Beckley church is going forward with one if its annual traditions.   St. Stephens Episcopal Church is hosting it's annual Blessing of the Animals.  

The event is set for this Sunday, October 1, 2017.   The event is happening at Word Park on Neville Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.   While being hosted by St. Stephens this is certainly a community event where anyone wishing for their critters to receive a blessing from Father Adeeb is welcome.

The event has been well attended by the community at large. 

