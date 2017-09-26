Greenbrier County Chamber of Commerce to Host Job Fair

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a job fair on October 5, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Lewisburg.

Businesses looking to fill positions are: The American Beer Company, The Greenbrier, Greenbrier Episcopal School, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, ResCare, Davis-Stuart, Inc., Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, The Greenbrier Sporting Club, WVSOM, Greenbrier Technologies & Electric, The Family Refuge Center, Robert C. Byrd Clinic, Enterprise Car Rental, Stardust Cafe, The General Lewis Inn and Greenbrier County schools.

There are a wide range of employment opportunities available including, Food & Beverage, Front Desk/Operations, Child Care Worker, Clinical Director, Individual Therapist, Over Night Child Care Worker (in group home), Development Associate, Retail, Culinary, Evening/Weekend Merchandiser, Night Warehouse Worker, Night Warehouse Manager (must have previous experience), Shelter Specialist and Accountant, Concierge, Line cooks, Servers, IT Solution Specialist, Registered Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Surgical Techs, Medical Technologists, Monitor Techs, Experienced Medical Billing Coordinator, Medical Assistant, Pediatric LPN, Bus Drivers, Cooks, Aides, Substitute Teachers, Secretaries, Kitchen Staff, Barista, Restaurant Manager, and Management Trainee.

If you are seeking employment or a career change, please bring your updates resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews.

For more information call (304) 645-2818