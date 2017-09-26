Virginia State Police Conducts Commercial Vehicle Safety Checks in Tazewell and Russell Counties

The Virginia State Police Safety Division's Motor Carrier Safety Team, along with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), conducted a #Drive2SaveLives Commercial Vehicle Safety Checks on September 21, 2017, along Route 19 and Route 460 in Tazewell and Russell counties.

The troopers conducted Level I, II and III inspections on 60 commercial vehicles during the day. As a result of the inspections, 19 commercial vehicles were placed out of service and three drivers were placed out of service. The safety checks netted 175 total violations. Troopers issued 38 summonses, mainly for equipment violations.