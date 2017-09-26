Virginia State Police Conducts Commercial Vehicle Safety Checks - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Virginia State Police Conducts Commercial Vehicle Safety Checks in Tazewell and Russell Counties

Posted: Updated:
TAZEWELL -

The Virginia State Police Safety Division's Motor Carrier Safety Team, along with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), conducted a #Drive2SaveLives Commercial Vehicle Safety Checks on September 21, 2017, along Route 19 and Route 460 in Tazewell and Russell counties.

The troopers conducted Level I, II and III inspections on 60 commercial vehicles during the day.   As a result of the inspections, 19 commercial vehicles were placed out of service and three drivers were placed out of service.   The safety checks netted 175 total violations.   Troopers issued 38 summonses, mainly for equipment violations.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.