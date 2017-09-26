WV Governor Makes Appointment to the West Virginia Library Commission

Governor Jim Justice appointed Sean Duffy of Wheeling as the West Virginia Library Commission's newest member on September 13, 2017. Duffy will serve a four-year term, ending on June 30, 2021.

Commissioner Duffy is the Executive Director of the Wheeling Academy of Law and Science. He is the former programming, publicity and archives coordinator at the Ohio County Public Library, and earned a BA in History and an MBA from Wheeling Jesuit University and a JD from the American University.

The commissioner is the author of three books on local Wheeling history: The Wheeling Family: A Celebration of Immigrants and Their Neighborhoods (2008), Wheeling: Then and Now [with Paul Rinkes} (2010), and The Wheeling Family: Volume 2- More Immigrants, Migrants and Neighborhoods (2012). He also edited and co-authored Legendary Locals of Wheeling (2013) with Brent Carney and numerous local writers.

In 2010, Duffy was named a History Hero by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, and currently serves as a member of the West Virginia Independence Hall Foundation Board. Commissioner Duffy will represent the First Congressional District, succeeding David Dalzell, Jr., who retired after nine years on the commission.

In August, the Governor reappointed David Nalker of Lewisburg and Connie Shumate of Bluefield, both from the 3rd Congressional District, to four-year terms, ending on June 30, 2021. Earlier this year, Governor Justice reappointed Commission Chairperson Betty Gunnoe of Martinsburg and Debra Sullivan of Charleston to terms ending on June 30, 2020.

The Library Commission consists of nine members who are appointed by the Governor, by and with the advice and consent to the Senate. Each of the state's three Congressional Districts are represented by 3 members on the commission. The current members of the West Virginia Library Commission include:

The Library Commission holds its next meeting on November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Commission offices in the Culture Center in Charleston.