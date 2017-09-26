Deputies: Fayette County man arrested after stealing more than $2,500 worth of items from home

Deputies: Fayette Co. man arrested after stealing more than $2,500 worth of items from home

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- A Fayette County man who has been on the run for more than a month is in jail after he allegedly stole more than $2,500 worth of items from a home.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Blake Mullins, 26, of Page on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Mullins is charged with daytime burglary and grand larceny.

According to court documents, deputies responded to a home on the 4000 block of Deepwater Mountain Road in Kincaid a month ago- on June 25. Mullins allegedly broke into the home through the bedroom.

The victim told deputies several items were missing from the home including two PlayStations, several video games, two TVs, tennis shoes, a cell phone, taser and a jewelry box with $1,200 worth of jewelry inside.

Deputies said Mullins tried to re-sell the stolen property but the victim was able to get most of it back. Mullins is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.