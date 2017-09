Two people taken to hospital after accident in front of middle school

SHADY SPRING, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in front of Shady Spring Middle School.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two vehicles were involved in the accident and two people were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Beaver and Ghent Fire Departments along with Jan Care also responded to the scene.