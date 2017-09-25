Applebee's in Beckley Closes

A popular restaurant in Beckley has shut their doors. On Monday, September 25 customers were met with a "closed" sign at Applebee's on Harper Road. The notice encouraged people to dine at one of their other locations in Princeton, Summersville, Lewisburg or Charleston.

The company, which also owns IHOP, announced in August they would be closing more than a hundred Applebee's locations in 2017. 59News is working to confirm how many employees at the Beckley location were impacted by the closure. Stay with us on air and online at wearewvproud.com for the latest details on this developing story.