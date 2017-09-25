T.O.O.T. Tokens Now on Sale

The 33rd Annual Taste of Our Towns festival is quickly approaching. Tokens are now on sale.You can buy them at Carnegie Hall or the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center



Each Token is a dollar and will be sold in increments of five. It is highly encouraged to get tokens now, because the lines will be long during the event. Theere will be a lot of food, fun and activities for the public to take part in.

"A lot of awesome food from all over the Greenbrier Valley, tons of great restaurants. We have folks coming from Beckley, so it really is a regional event," said Anne Bowling, Carnegie Hall Development Director.



The festival will take place on October 14th in downtown Lewisburg.