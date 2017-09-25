Butterfly Garden to Come to Beckley

The Piney Creek Watershed Association is working to plant a butterfly garden at the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Field in Beckley.

The garden will be next to the field where they reserved land to plant 200 plants.

Those plants will attract butterflies as a place for them to eat and reproduce.

Those who have spent months organizing the garden say they think it will have a positive impact on the community. "I think it's great, it'll be something for the soccer field with all the people from across the state and locally for tournaments. It will give something to draw people to the area to look at the various butterflies that come in," a member of the Piney Creek Watershed Association, David Stewart said.

The group is still looking for more volunteers to help assist with planting the plants. This Saturday (930) they will meet at the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Field in Beckley at 9 in the morning.

Anyone is encouraged to come stop by.