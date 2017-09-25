Ronceverte Wastewater Plant Construction, New Sewage Rates

The construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Roceverte is nearing completion. This project was almost $24 million and $9 million was funded by a grant. Construction started in 2015 but the project was delayed a little due to the impact of the 2016 flood.



Improvements to the treatment plant are needed in order for Ronceverte to meet the West Virginia Department of Environmental protections requirements, West Virginia Code and protect the Greenbrier River.



"The Greenbrier River is actually on one of the most endangered rivers in the state of West Virginia, it's actually on the top ten due to the algae blooms in the river and that is the result of the new plant going in," said John Humphreys, Plant Manager.



The construction of the new plant is an effort to remove phosphorus from the waste stream in order to help with the reduction of algae blooms in the Greenbrier River.



"This plant actually has the technology to remove phosphorus from the effluent so all in all it will protect the Greenbrier River," said Reba Mohler, Ronceverte City Administrator.



The Greenbrier River should improve greatly because White Sulphur Springs and Alderson are also upgrading their facilities to protect the river. According to Humphreys they have already seen 50 percent removal of phosphorus.

Ronceverte residents will see an increase in their sewer bill in November in order to help pay for the cost of the plant.