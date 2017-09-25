Fayette County Man Wins Governor's Service Award for Lifetime Achievement

Fayette County Resident, Paul Lively dedicated almost 40 years of his life to helping others. He spent a lot of his life volunteering for the community on the board of The New River Health Association.This is why Lively was awarded the Governor's Service Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"I had never really thought about winning any award; it was just something that I felt a need for in the community, and maybe I could have a little input into getting that need out to the community." Lively said.

He said all he wanted to do was help people get access to medical care, and that's what he did. Lively believes if you want to make a difference you have to put yourself out there.

"I think that too often people don't get involved enough with the things that are going on around in the community. They just sit back and say 'maybe someone will do this or maybe someone will do that'. But that somebody should sometimes be you." Lively said.



