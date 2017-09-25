Roads to Prosperity project maps released

Maps are released on how much each West Virginia county will receive from the Roads to Property program. This happened as early voting continued over an amendment to the West Virginia Constitution that will allow bonds to be sold that will fund the program.

The reason for the amendment is because the Constitution of the State of West Virginia does not allow the state to go into debt. If approved by the voters, the bonds would be paid off through funding from legislation that has already passed in the Legislature. That includes Senate Bill 1006 which increased DMV Fees, the gas tax and sales tax on motor vehicles. Those changes are expected to net $126.5 million a year that will go to road bond payments.

Early voting wraps up on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Election day is Oct. 7. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here is a look at maps showing the number of projects and the amount of funding per county.