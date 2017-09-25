UPDATE: No chemicals found during HAZMAT threat in Danese

11:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 UPDATE:

It was a scary situation in Fayette County with a potential HAZMAT threat. It took crews nearly six hours to assess the scene and determine there was no HAZMAT threat.

Around noon on Monday, September 25th 911 dispatchers received a call from a person on Upper Plantation road in Danese, suffering from heart attack symptoms. Two first responders arrived on scene and broke out in a rash from head to toe. They were taken to the emergency room. The conditions of both the person inside the home and first responders are improving. Bobbi Chittum lives nearby and said it was a shocking experience.

"The ambulance came rolling in and the owner kind of hobbled out to meet EMS and they loaded him. It was 2 o'clock when the officers rolled in and told us kind of what was going on. The house was on lockdown," Chittum said.

Director of Emergency Management for Fayette County, Kevin Walker, said the Department of Environmental Protection was unable to find anything harmful in the home.

"We still don't know what the irritant was that got onto EMS workers or the patient but it was not a chemical," Walker said.

Jake Glance with the West Virginia DEP said crews did find mold in the home. However, they cannot confirm that the mold caused the symptoms the resident and EMS workers suffered.

Upper Plantation Road was re-opened after the investigation was completed. Crews told us that once the resident is released from the hospital, they will be able to return home.

__________________________________________________________________

5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 UPDATE:

Crews who responded to a home where there was a concern over hazardous materials have now cleared the scene. Upper Plantation Road was still closed at 5:45 p.m. but officials said it would be reopened shortly. Officials said they did not find any chemicals that would have caused the problem.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency responders are advising people to avoid the area of Upper Plantation Road in Danese, WV on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The road is closed down indefinitely while crews work to contain a possible HAZMAT situation. It happened at around 12:15 p.m.

According to officials with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, one person was brought in for possible chemical exposure from inhalation. They said the EMTs were also exposed. That triggered the hospital's standard response protocol to lockdown the emergency room until decontamination was completed. That lasted from around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. after which the emergency room returned to normal operations. Health and human services was also contacted about the situation.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area of Upper Plantation Road until further notice while specialists assess the situation. Watch here and on the air for more information as it becomes available.