Possible HAZMAT situation in Danese

Emergency responders are advising people to avoid the area of Upper Plantation Road in Danese, WV on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The road is closed down indefinitely while crews work to contain a possible HAZMAT situation. It happened at around 12:15 p.m.

According to officials with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, one person was brought in for possible chemical exposure from inhalation. They said the EMTs were also exposed. That triggered the hospital's standard response protocol to lockdown the emergency room until decontamination was completed. That lasted from around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. after which the emergency room returned to normal operations. Health and human services was also contacted about the situation.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area of Upper Plantation Road until further notice while specialists assess the situation. Watch here and on the air for more information as it becomes available.