The 27th Annual Chili Night to Fill the Streets of Beckley

More than 50 chili participants as well as 20 other booths will line the streets of Beckley for the 27th annual Chili Night.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Participants in the chili competition include restaurants/caterers, non-restaurant businesses, organizations and individuals. Some of the participants are also preparing spicy and/or specialty chili recipes such as vegetarian, white chicken chili and others. Panels of celebrity judges will select their favorite chili in the four categories, plus the most unique specialty chili and best tasting spicy chili. The public can vote for the People's Choice with voting coins distributed with admission. The $5 admission includes 5 sample tickets and a voting coin. Other vendors will be on hand offering drinks and other food ( such as chicken & BBQ sandwiches, pepperoni rolls, kettle corn, donuts, funnel cakes, roasted corn, baked potatoes, gourmet apples & baked goods. ) An awards ceremony will happen around 7:45 p.m.

Four ticket booths will be located along Neville and Main Streets during the event on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket sales will be available beginning October 3 at the Youth Museum. Even with advance tickets, attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7 p.m. on Saturday as chili supplies go fast! Chili Night shirts will be sold at the event headquarters on Main Street.

Chili vendors will be set up along Neville and Main Streets, and other vendors will be located in Shoemaker Square, in the Word Park lot, and near parts of Heber, Main and Fayette Streets. In addition to tasting chili recipes, attendees can enjoy a variety of musical entertainment at several stages. Myers Amusement will offer carnival rides in the lot by the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Leslie C. Gates Place.

The organizing committee requests that attendees do not bring pets, skateboards or coolers to the event. The event normally attracts a large crowd, so for everyone's safety, dogs will not be allowed. Also, the police encourages parents with children under the age of 15 to please accompany their children during the event.

"We appreciate the community's support for this event. The chili participants put a lot of effort into making their chili and decorating their booths," says Jill Moorefield. "The money raised from ticket sales helps our committee offer events throughout the year." Chili Night is organized by the Beckley Event Committee and is the organization's biggest fund-raiser of the year.

Chili Night - October 7th Entertainment Schedule:

Work Park Gazebo:

5:05 p.m. - WWHS Band Drum Line

5:30 p.m. - Randy Gilkey

7:00 p.m. - Matt Jones Band

Main Street Stage:

5:00 p.m. - Krista Hughes & Jay Milam

6:00 p.m. - Thomas Danley Band

7:00 p.m. - Zoo of Trees

Shoemaker Square:

5:30 p.m. - Fight of Faith

6:30 p.m. - Quiet Enough

Parking Lot on Leslie C Gates Place besides B.I.G.: 4-10 p.m. - Myers Amusement carnival rides

The Raleigh Theatre: BeetleJuice at 8:15 p.m.

Beckley Underground: Fun & Games at Brown Dog Bottom

WVU Tech on Neville Street: Homecoming activities