Nearly $1.5 million comes to WV drug court program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 that West Virginia has received a federal grant of more than $1.4 million to support the state’s drug courts. The West Virginia Supreme Court will receive $1,415,400 from the U.S. Justice Department’s Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program, which supports existing drug courts and helps expand drug courts to new counties.

“Drug courts have a proven track record in West Virginia, which is why I have fought on the House Appropriations Committee to guarantee full funding for them," said Rep. Jenkins .? "I have met with individuals in drug courts, as well as graduates, and heard their stories of finding recovery. I will continue to champion drug courts and other programs that are making a difference here in West Virginia.”

As the vice chairman of the Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Subcommittee, Rep. Jenkins directly oversees the funding for drug courts.