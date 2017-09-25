Marshall University men's basketball announces coaches clinic

Huntington (WVNS)- The Marshall University men's basketball team announces a coaches clinic for October.

The one day clinic is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Center on October 14, 2017. The cost of the clinic will be $30 for an individual, $50 for a staff of two and $60 for a staff of three.

This year’s clinic will feature film breakdown, a practice and on-court instruction with head coach Dan D’Antoni, the Marshall men’s basketball staff and Marshall Hall of Famer and former Herd head coach Greg White.

Incentives include a ticket to watch Marshall take on Old Dominion for homecoming, a video playbook DVD, diagram sheets and a lunch/chalk talk.

Coaches interested in registering click HERE.

Registration will be held from 8:00-8:30 a.m.